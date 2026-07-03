New York Closed Its 1940 World's Fair With A Grand Prix, Back When Fairs Were Great

President Donald Trump's festivities for the 250th anniversary of American independence have been a dollar-burning boondoggle so far this year. The Great American State Fair, the latest debacle, features a barely functional Ferris wheel and poorly built pavilions on the National Mall that make Hoovervilles look like Beverly Hills. The event is so appealing that bottom-of-the-bucket music acts are playing sets for over a million blades of grass. Truly great fairs of the past provide a summer of entertainment for the masses, but linger in the popular imagination for decades.

Despite being in the Great Depression's latter stages, the 1939 New York World's Fair asked society to envision a technologically advanced future. The Big Three used the occasion in Flushing Meadows, Queens to showcase their version of a prosperous tomorrow. Chrysler, Ford and General Motors constructed expansive pavilions on the fairgrounds. GM's Futurama exhibit was particularly predictive, with monumental highways linking sprawling suburbs and skyscraper-filled metropolises.

The fair's "World of Tomorrow" theme helped popularize the use of Art Deco styling in works of science fiction, and later in depictions of a retro-future. In recent-ish media, the animated sci-fi comedy Futurama or the World's Fair's fictionalized depiction as the Stark Expo in "Captain America" immediately come to mind.

This lasting legacy might lead you to believe this fair was well attended, but that was far from the case. According to the New York Herald Tribune, the World's Fair had a paid attendance of 25.8 million visitors for its 1939 season. Organizers projected an attendance of 60 million people. It's surprising that the fair had a second season in 1940, especially with the war in Europe.