Our Readers Came Up With These Honest Auto Company Slogans

Slogans are simple one-liners conceived to not only burrow themselves into the depths of your brain for the remainder of your existence, but to convince consumers to buy a product. From the golden arches of McDonald's to the automakers of Detroit, if you were to rattle around in your memory for a slogan or two, it's fairly guaranteed you'll remember some. Now ask yourself, do you think those slogans were entirely accurate?

My thoughts immediately go to some of the slogans from my youth. For instance, Mazda's "Zoom Zoom," which I lovingly associate with the Miata. Cadillac in the late '90s had the unfortunate Catera experiment with the tagline "The Caddy that zigs," but the Catera never really zigged, nor zagged, nor impressed much of anyone aside from a small subset of buyers who could say "I own a Cadillac" thanks to its affordability.

So, what if we created more honest slogans for these carmakers? I asked you over the weekend to comment with your best pitches and friends, I had some good laughs while compiling the best below. I hope you enjoy them as much as we did.