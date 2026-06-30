Delivery Robots Abandon College Campuses Like A Failed Military Occupation

When Starship Technologies first deployed its delivery robots at George Mason University in 2019, it hoped to win hearts, minds and stomachs on campuses across the United States. The small, flag-toting carriers completed their rounds while occasionally causing chaos. The company announced earlier this month that it will be ending its campus operations. Starship was offering deliveries at over 60 campuses. The startup stated that its 1,200-robot fleet will be redeployed to cities.

Starship's college invasion first caught my attention in 2022, when one of its robots was absolutely obliterated by a freight train on the campus of Oregon State University. The footage of the incident was so startling that I couldn't help but burst out laughing. Despite clogging sidewalks and blocking intersections, Starship is spinning the withdrawal as the company "shifting its strategic focus" after using campuses essentially as testing ranges. Starship CEO Ahti Heinla said: