Mazda Had To Make The 2027 MX-5 Quieter For Japan

As anybody who's spent any time on a Tokyo subway will tell you, Japan likes its peace and quiet. So much so, apparently, that Mazda had to make its MX-5 — arguably the tamest new sports car you can get by North American standards — quieter to comply with new noise regulations that go into effect July 1.

Sold as the Roadster in its home country, the 2027 model year JDM Miata receives a larger muffler, new resonators and ribs in the intake and exhaust, and quieter tires. Steering feel has been tuned to match the new rubber, and the retractable hardtop RF model has had its trunk depth modified to accommodate that bigger muffler. This quieter MX-5 is in compliance with new UNECE rules that have reportedly already resulted in the discontinuation of several Mercedes-AMG models in Europe.

To make things a bit better for Japanese Miata buyers looking for big noise, Mazda has made the induction sound enhancer that pumps noise into the cabin standard for all soft-top cars, a feature that previously only came on the country's RS-trim MX-5s.