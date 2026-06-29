Mazda Had To Make The 2027 MX-5 Quieter For Japan
As anybody who's spent any time on a Tokyo subway will tell you, Japan likes its peace and quiet. So much so, apparently, that Mazda had to make its MX-5 — arguably the tamest new sports car you can get by North American standards — quieter to comply with new noise regulations that go into effect July 1.
Sold as the Roadster in its home country, the 2027 model year JDM Miata receives a larger muffler, new resonators and ribs in the intake and exhaust, and quieter tires. Steering feel has been tuned to match the new rubber, and the retractable hardtop RF model has had its trunk depth modified to accommodate that bigger muffler. This quieter MX-5 is in compliance with new UNECE rules that have reportedly already resulted in the discontinuation of several Mercedes-AMG models in Europe.
To make things a bit better for Japanese Miata buyers looking for big noise, Mazda has made the induction sound enhancer that pumps noise into the cabin standard for all soft-top cars, a feature that previously only came on the country's RS-trim MX-5s.
Quieter, purer, greener
Entering its 11th model year, the Japan-market version of the beloved ND Miata may have gotten quieter, but Mazda has also worked to make it slightly more awesome in other areas. Inheriting know-how from the Spirit Racing Roadster, higher-trim manual models get tweaked suspension and Bilstein dampers, improved throttle tuning, a "heel-and-toe assist" that sounds a lot like auto rev matching, and the engine now revs closer to the rev limit without reducing power.
There's now also a special PS model that stands for "pure sports," and adds 16-inch, black RAYS wheels, ventilated Brembos with silver, four-piston calipers, the Bilstein dampers, and some black interior trim. It also debuts a new Zinc Green Metallic paint option that looks like it'll come to a bunch of Mazda products, even ones sold here in America. I think I speak for most U.S. MX-5 enjoyers when I say: we'll take that green paint, but keep that sound stuff to yourselves, thanks!
I'm sure this has a lot to do with the yen's not-so-favorable relationship with the dollar lately, but here's a slightly depressing fact I have learned in the process of writing this article: Converting currencies directly, the 2027 Mazda Roadster in Japan starts at the yen equivalent of about $18,000. That "buy a house and retire early in Japan" plan looks more appealing by the day.