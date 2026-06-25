Kansas Trans Woman Stripped Of Accurate License Fined For Inaccurate One

Earlier this year, the state of Kansas functionally revoked driver's licenses from its trans residents by invalidating any license that didn't match a resident's birth gender — a move the state copied from Florida's 2024 rule change. Now that law has fully gone into effect, and it's had a harrowing effect on trans Kansans. Even trans residents who changed out their IDs for the legally-mandated information are being taken to court over their paperwork.

Kris Ritter, a trans woman unlucky enough to live under Kansas law, was pulled over on May 5th for driving with her headlights turned off in the rain according to Transitics. The officer that pulled her over didn't believe her license was real, owing to its male gender marker, but seemed to leave without issuing any formal citation — that is, until Ritter got a letter stating she'd missed a court appearance for her charge of driving without a valid driver's license.