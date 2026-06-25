At $4,999, Is This 1992 Honda Accord LX An Earnestly Good Deal?

While the SUV and crossover craze has made sedans of all ilk relatively irrelevant in the market, today's Nice Price or No Dice Accord comes from an era when cars like it and Toyota's Camry ruled the roost. Let's see if this laudably clean car is priced to turn back the clock.

While admittedly confusion-causing and chaos-reining, words having opposing meanings can also be a fun and unique aspect of the English language. A prime example of this is the word "prowler." It can mean both a person seeking to break into a home or place of business and the police cruiser sent to locate them, thus putting the kibosh on their criminal exploits. Here, I'll show you: "The policewoman shone her prowler's spotlight on the prowler behind the bush, ordering them to freeze." See? It's fun.

Prowler is also the name given to Plymouth and then Chrysler's funky retro hotrod fun car from the late '90s and early Aughts. We looked at a 2002 Chrysler Prowler yesterday, the last of the line model year. An excellent presentation and low miles couldn't overcome the car's egregious lack of a V8, and that didn't do its $23,950 price tag any favors. When all was said and done, the Prowler fell in a surprising 68% 'No Dice' loss.