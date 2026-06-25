Carlos Ghosn Says Nissan Wanting Him Back Is Common Sense

Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan CEO turned international fugitive, is never as far from the spotlight as a fugitive probably should be. In response to investors clamoring for his return the other day, the did an interview with Reuters in which he said he's Nissan's only hope — and that acting as an advisor wouldn't be enough to save the company. From Reuters:

Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn said calls by some shareholders for his return reflected deep anger over ​years of failed turnaround plans, accusing the automaker's leadership of squandering value and losing direction since his 2018 ouster.

In an interview with ‌Reuters, Ghosn said investors had "had enough" after three chief executives failed to revive the company. At Nissan's annual meeting on Tuesday, CEO Ivan Espinosa faced shareholder anger and a proposal from at least one investor to bring back the fugitive executive — an effort that failed as shareholders overwhelmingly backed the board.

"It's a reaction with plenty of common sense," Ghosn said. "You can feel ​the anger and the frustration of the shareholders."

...

Asked whether he would consider advising Nissan again if circumstances changed, Ghosn said advice would not be enough.

"The only job to save the ​company is a CEO job," he said. "It has to be somebody who is really the decision-maker. There is an ​emergency in Nissan, and ⁠tough decisions have to be made."

"If there is one person or one profile today who can make it happen, it's mine," he said. "I'm not saying it because I'm arrogant. I'm saying it because of the facts. I've done it already once. I know the company from all the angles."