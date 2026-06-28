The Largest Commercial Jet Engine On Earth Also Has Large And Unique Problems

When General Electric set out to build a jet engine for the Boeing 777X, they didn't just repeat the previous GE90,they decided to push the laws of physics to the extreme. With a fan diameter of 134 inches, the GE9X jet engine's fan diameter is almost the same size as the fuselage of a Boeing 737. It is the world's largest and most powerful commercial jet engine ever built, capable of generating up to 134,300 pounds of thrust.

But as any gearhead knows, when you build the biggest, most complex version of any engine, you're not just scaling up the performance, you are scaling up its issues as well. The Boeing 777X program is currently 6 years behind schedule, with a staggering $15 billion in spending. Most of that money has been spent on solving unique problems that simply do not exist on smaller engines, and it starts with the fans.

In the world of turbofans, efficiency is driven by the bypass ratio -– the amount of air that goes around the core versus through it. To make the 777X the most efficient jet engine on the planet, GE needed a massive bypass ratio of 10:1. To achieve that, they built a 134-inch front fan. A fan that large creates several issues. Because the diameter is so vast, the tips of the 16 carbon fiber blades travel at supersonic speeds even at low engine rpm. This creates immense centrifugal forces and vibrations that smaller engines never have to account for.