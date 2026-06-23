At $41,000, Is This 1980 Chevy Corvette IMSA Homage A Wildly Good Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice C3 Corvette is for anyone who feels that too much is never enough. That's due to its over-the-top IMSA-esque bodywork, which assures that it will stand out in any crowd. Let's see if it has an outstanding price as well.

Contessa is the Italianate version of the title Countess. It arrived before the English version as both derive from the Latin 'Comit,' which means to accompany or attend. In the panoply of noble titles, Countess is the equivalent of Earl, and an Earl's spouse is referred to as a Countess or Contessa.

Another use of the Contessa title was that of a small series of cars built in the 1960s by the Japanese industrial company Hino. We looked at one such car on Monday, a 1967 Hino Contessa Coupe that the seller claimed was one of just two in the U.S. Despite such rarity, and the model's interesting racing provenance, few of you were willing to accompany the Contessa to the DMV for a title transfer at the seller's $19,950 asking price. When the dust settled, and the tiaras were tilted back in place, that price tag had fallen in a hefty 85% 'No Dice' loss.