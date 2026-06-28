How The Cosworth BDA's Belt-Drive 16-Valve Head Set The Bar For NA Engine Performance

In 1969, Cosworth — still just a wee British engineering firm — took it upon themselves to shrink the cylinder-head philosophy proven in F1 for the road-going Ford Escort. The resulting motor and its architecture would echo through naturally aspirated racing for the next two decades.

Cosworth was founded by former Lotus employees Keith Duckworth and Mike Costin in 1958. The Cosworth name came about by combining the first half of Costin's surname and the second half of Duckworth's surname. By 1966, Cosworth had already built an engine — the four-valve FVA — worthy of being bought by Ford under a development contract. Just three years later, the Cosworth team had set its sights on designing an engine as capable as the FVA that would outperform the existing Lotus-Ford Twincam.

While Duckworth had been busy developing the DFV V8 that would go on to dominate 1970s Formula One, chief designer Mike Hall would take on the firm's newfound aspiration. Working from the Ford Kent block with a cylinder head derived directly from the FVA and DFV designs, Hall's team chose to drive the camshafts with a toothed belt rather than gear trains, as in past designs. The engine's name, BDA, came from its most innovative feature — Belt Drive, Type A.

While the BDA got its name from its belt drive, the real performance gain came from the cylinder head geometry. Early overhead-valve engines from the 1920s had included valve angles around 90 degrees with hemispherical combustion chambers suited to low-octane fuel and compression ratios as modest as 4.5:1.

The BDA's included angle had closed to roughly 40 degrees to produce a pent-roof combustion chamber with a centrally located spark plug. The flame had less distance to travel, meaning the charge ignited faster and more completely.