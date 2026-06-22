At $19,950, Could This 1967 Hino Contessa Make You Feel Like Car Show Royalty?

With its Italian style, racing heritage, and almost complete obscurity, today's Nice Price or No Dice Hino Contessa would make for a hit at any Cars & Coffee or JDM car show. Let's see what showing off just might reasonably cost.

Don Schlitz (no relation to the beer) passed away this past April. A singer and songwriter, Schlitz is probably best known for having, in 1976, penned the song "The Gambler." While covered by several artists, the song became a number-one country hit in 1978 when it was released as the first single from Kenny Rogers' album of the same name. The Gambler tells the story of two individuals meeting on a train, and at the payment of a last swig of whisky and a cigarette, one advises the other that "You've got to know when to hold 'em, and know when to fold 'em."

I'm here to advise you that buying any old car is a gamble, especially when it's a complicated German ride, far out of the warm embrace of its warranty. That was the dilemma we faced last Friday, when we looked at a 2007 Mercedes-Benz S 550 saloon. While it was clean and carried no implication of mischief being afoot, there is always the chance of something—anything—going expensively wrong down the road. Fortunately, our big Benz's $8,400 asking price made that prospect a gamble worth taking, at least implied by the comments on the car and the 72% 'Nice Price' win it enjoyed.