MotorWeek Might Not Exist If John Davis Hadn't Found Wall Street Traders So Boring

In the automotive world, John Davis is a man who needs no introduction. MotorWeek made him an automotive legend, and somehow, that little car program on Maryland public television has been going for 45 years, with John Davis still at the helm and zero hosts fired for punching a producer over a sandwich. And for the latest episode of the MotorWeek podcast, America's Car Dad isn't the host — he's the guest. Which means you get 90 minutes of stories about his life, his career, and the show that made him a household name.

When you woke up today, were you planning to listen to John Davis talk with Jessica Ray for an hour and a half? Probably not, but now that you know you have the option, I guarantee that's what you'll be doing today. I mean, it's John freakin' Davis.

Seeing how successful he's been with MotorWeek, it would be easy to assume Davis was always destined to end up in automotive media. After all, that's clearly where he belongs. But as he explains in the episode embedded below, we very well may have never gotten MotorWeek if the traders he worked with on Wall Street hadn't been so boring to talk to. Oh, you didn't know he used to work on Wall Street? Consider that another reason you'll want to give this whole episode a listen.