I Need Three Pedals, Four Doors, And Room For Stuff! What Car Should I Buy?

Reid is from Texas and had an unfortunate incident with his Focus ST. It was towed the wrong way, resulting in the car getting totaled. He took the payout and is now looking for a replacement that has manual shift and is reasonably practical. With a budget up to $25,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

I had a 2013 Focus ST that I LOVED, but it was towed out of a spot in reverse when I had parked it in first, and it was totaled. Didn't have the money for an engine rebuild, and took the money from insurance. I have about $25,000 to spend on something 4 doors, preferably manual, reliable, and ideally with plenty of cargo space. I do not want any kind of project car.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $25,000

Location: Dallas, Texas

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: four doors, easy to live with, ideally a manual

Doesn't want: A fixer-upper