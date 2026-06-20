Google Earth Now Has A Browser Flight Simulator Mode

Some of us fantasize about soaring around the world, but don't want to shell out for airliner-accurate simulation controls or learn proper air traffic control protocol. The cheapest alternative to Microsoft Flight Simulation is about to get a much wider audience. Google Earth's easter egg flight simulator is now available on browsers. The tech giant made the announcement on social media last Friday. The introduction was meant to promote its more professional tools also making the leap to web browsers.

Prepare for takeoff. ✈️ Flight simulator is now available globally on web to all users. https://t.co/jV5ZW7BZeW We've recently added many our most powerful professional desktop features to web. Elevation profiles, new import types, but there's always been one other feature... pic.twitter.com/s11NDaCx60 — Google Earth (@googleearth) June 12, 2026

The tucked-away feature was exclusive to the service's desktop application since its launch in 2007. Users can access the barebones sim right now on the Google Earth website with any compatible browser. From the main page, just click "Explore Earth" in the top right corner to access the map. Then, hit the "Tools" drop-down menu. "Flight simulator" will be the final option at the bottom of the list. The arrow key controls are rudimentary, but they get the job done. Aspirating pilots seeking more responsive input can click and drag with the mouse.