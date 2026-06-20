Google Earth Now Has A Browser Flight Simulator Mode
Some of us fantasize about soaring around the world, but don't want to shell out for airliner-accurate simulation controls or learn proper air traffic control protocol. The cheapest alternative to Microsoft Flight Simulation is about to get a much wider audience. Google Earth's easter egg flight simulator is now available on browsers. The tech giant made the announcement on social media last Friday. The introduction was meant to promote its more professional tools also making the leap to web browsers.
Prepare for takeoff. ✈️ Flight simulator is now available globally on web to all users. https://t.co/jV5ZW7BZeW
We've recently added many our most powerful professional desktop features to web. Elevation profiles, new import types, but there's always been one other feature... pic.twitter.com/s11NDaCx60
— Google Earth (@googleearth) June 12, 2026
The tucked-away feature was exclusive to the service's desktop application since its launch in 2007. Users can access the barebones sim right now on the Google Earth website with any compatible browser. From the main page, just click "Explore Earth" in the top right corner to access the map. Then, hit the "Tools" drop-down menu. "Flight simulator" will be the final option at the bottom of the list. The arrow key controls are rudimentary, but they get the job done. Aspirating pilots seeking more responsive input can click and drag with the mouse.
Google didn't produce a rival for Microsoft Flight Simulator
Graphically, you get what you paid for. Google Earth typically can showcase landscapes and skylines impressively, but things get complicated once you start moving through the world at speed. The simulator loads in objects and textures dynamically as you approach it, leading to blurry terrain and buildings popping in. The feature's help page noted, "Flying at extreme speeds or over low-bandwidth connections may result in temporary loading delays." If you want an abstract experience, you can turn off the satellite imagery and fly through a 3D map with blank polygonal structures.
On the other end of the photo-realism spectrum, Microsoft Flight Simulator is releasing a massive US National Park update on July 4 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. World Update 22 will feature improved details for over 30 national parks. As an added bonus, Microsoft Flight Simulator is also introducing the Goodyear Blimp. The game might not be free, but I'd pay almost any price to fly Wingfoot One.