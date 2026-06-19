California Forcing The Closure Of Disneyland's Autopia Ride Unless It Cleans Up Emissions By February

Do you remember the first time you ever sat behind the wheel in a motorized vehicle? For a few generations of Southern Californians and Disneyphiles from around the world, that first behind-the-wheel experience took place on Disneyland California's Autopia ride. Autopia has been an integral part of Disneyland California's Tomorrowland since the amusement park first opened in 1955, and it's the only existing Tomorrowland attraction that dates back to Disneyland Park's opening day.

We knew Disneyland planned to change the ride's gas-powered miniature cars to electricity, but according to recently uncovered government records, the State of California actually ordered Disneyland to shut down the gas-powered Autopia ride by February 1 if it hasn't already transitioned to cleaner fuels by then. The public record discovery was first shared by climate journalist Sammy Roth on the X social-media site.

We all thought Disneyland was being progressive and forward-thinking in 2024 when it announced Autopia would be running its cars on electric power, but it turns out that "choice" was forced by government crackdowns — and Disney's own emissions scandal.