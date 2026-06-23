Arie Luyendyk's 1996 Indy 500 Qualifying Speed Record Has Still Not Been Beaten

Arie Luyendyk — born in Sommelsdijk, the Netherlands, on Sept. 21, 1953 — is nothing short of Indy 500 royalty. Not only does the Flying Dutchman have two wins to his credit, but he also owns the marks for fastest-ever one- and four-lap qualifying times. Oddly enough, those records came in a year he didn't win the race, or even get the pole.

Luyenduyk seemed to like the Brickyard right from the start. He earned rookie of the year honors in 1985, which was also his first full year of racing at the Indianapolis 500. Then, when he took the checkered flag five years later, he did it while setting a long-lasting record for fastest-ever average race speed. It would be 23 years before anyone covered the 500-mile race at a pace faster than Luyenduyk's 185.981 mph. He won in 1997, too, but his record-setting qualifying runs came in 1996, when he clocked a single-lap top speed of 237.498 mph and averaged 236.986 mph for four laps.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum also reports that, unofficially, Luyendyk notched one lap at 239.26 mph. Scott Brayton, though, was named the official pole sitter, despite his four-lap qualifying time of 233.718 mph. Unfortunately, Brayton would be killed during practice just six days later, with Tony Stewart taking his place on the starting grid. Luyendyk's mark doesn't look likely to fall any time soon, either. This year's Indy 500 winner, Felix Rosenqvist, had a thrilling final lap, but he qualified well off Luyendyk's pace at 231.375 mph. Of course, that's partly because the race's governing body changed the engine rules after the Flying Dutchman's record-breaking performance 30 years earlier.