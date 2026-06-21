Why Did So Many German Performance Cars Cap Their Top Speed At 155 MPH?

If you've spent any time around German performance cars from the past few decades, you've probably noticed most of them top out at 155 mph. That's not a coincidence. It's the product of an informal agreement between German automakers that has been shaping their cars for over four decades. The story begins in the 1970s with Germany's Green Party, whose advocates wanted to apply mandatory speed limits on the Autobahn.

Without a formal speed limit, drivers can reach insane speeds on the Autobahn today, but in the '70s, tire technology wasn't as advanced or capable of sustaining such high speeds. Politicians sought to impose speed limits while car manufacturers wanted to keep the Autobahn unrestricted. The solution Germany's automakers landed on was to regulate themselves instead. BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi reached an informal agreement to electronically limit all their vehicles to 250 km/h, or exactly 155 mph. Porsche never joined the agreement.

It was a demonstration of industry responsibility, and it kept the government's hands off the Autobahn itself. By accepting a self-imposed ceiling, the manufacturers effectively argued that external speed limits were unnecessary. 155 mph was a fair benchmark as it's well within the limits of tire technology while still being an exhilarating speed that some may even say is too fast. And despite the top speed restriction, automakers continued to compete with acceleration times and technology features.