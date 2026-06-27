Can You Remove Suspension Bushings Without A Press? Yes, But Here's What Can Go Wrong

Another method is utilizing humanity's cruel mistress: fire. You could simply set the rubber bit on fire and watch it melt out. But if you want to avoid burning yourself, it's not wise to deal with molten-hot rubber — or, if it's a fluid-filled bushing, a bomb of molten-hot liquid. It's better to instead use a torch for finer heat control. Once the bushing frees up/slightly melts, it should be easy enough to remove via a hammer or press. Again, though, wear safety equipment, because you still might get burned.

It's possible to drill out the old bushing, too. But if you aren't careful here, that drill could make its way from the bushing to your body, causing serious injuries. Use proper protection, keep your hands well clear of the spinning bit, and move slowly. You could use a hammer or a saw instead, but all of these methods risk damaging the component that you're removing it from — or the metal shell of the bushing itself. On top of a damaged shell making the removal process harder, depending on the designs of both the new and old bushings, keeping the shell in there may be necessary. In other words, using drills or hammers could hurt your body, your car, and your wallet all at once.

If any of the above methods seem like too much to deal with, ditch them altogether and just go with the tried-and-true hydraulic press. You can remove suspension bushings without one, but that could leave you with soreness, violent slippage, cuts, burns, and other injuries. And that could turn this job into one of your worst car project experiences.