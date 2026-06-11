Our Nanny Totalled The Car! What Should We Buy?

Barry and his family relocated from LA to St. Louis they were using a third car, an Acura RDX, that was supposed to be passed on to their teenage driver. They are looking for a similar replacement that will be safe and reliable, but also not too fancy. With a budget up to $25,000, what car should they buy?

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Here is the scenario.

We are SO sad! We are mourning our Acura RDX, which we bought used, after moving to St. Louis from LA. Our nanny recently totaled it (nobody was hurt). It was our winter beater/smelly dog/road trip car (I have an M2 and my wife's primary car is a Tesla). Our daughter gets her license in June, and we had planned for the RDX to be her daily driver.

It needs to be safe for a teenager, have AWD, be nice, but not be SO nice that we'd feel bad about messing it up with dog hair, snow and whatever other messes happen. We want something about the size of the RDX (no third row needed), and I'd like it be at least not terrible to drive, if not actually fun. I love wagons, and my wife is open to that, even though she'd prefer a small SUV. Budget is up to $25,000.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $25,000

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: AWD, safe, nice but not too nice

Doesn't want: Something too big