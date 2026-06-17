These 5 Charities Can Help Lower The Cost Of Car Repairs

Car repairs are no joke, especially when it comes to what they can do to your finances. One repair can quickly drain your savings, if you have savings, that is. A lot of Americans are getting by paycheck to paycheck and can be hit especially hard when their cars break down. A recent survey taken by the Federal Reserve revealed that 37% of Americans wouldn't or couldn't pay $400 in cash (or its equivalent) for an emergency expense. When questioned further, most said they would take out loans or go into debt. Another 7% said they would sell something, while 12% said they couldn't pay it all.

Having a working car can make a huge difference in people's lives. The Journal of Rural Health published a 2006 study of western North Carolina households, which revealed that folks who had driver's licenses went to roughly twice as many health care visits as people without a license. A 2019 study published by the Journal of Planning Education and Research found that, over the previous 50 years, households without cars had lost income.

Fortunately, there are organizations all over the country that will help people with low incomes with expensive car repairs. For example, Lift Garage in Minnesota and Second Chances Garage in Maryland will fix vehicles at a steep discount. Working Wheels in North Carolina provides repairs for 10% of the normal cost. The State of Arizona will help pay to fix your car to pass emissions testing. And some United Way chapters will help pay for car repairs in general.