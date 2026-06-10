Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Flying With Fake License For 17 Years
We've all heard of faking it until you make it, but there are some occupations where fabricating qualifications is illegal. Police in Ontario arrested a former Air Canada pilot earlier this month for allegedly flying without the appropriate license for 17 years. The airline didn't discover "anomalies" in his license documentation until 2025, the same year that the pilot retired. He is now facing seven criminal charges, ranging from fraud to presenting forged documents.
Geoffrey Wall served as a captain for Air Canada on over 900 domestic and international flights. However, he might not have been qualified to be a captain, according to CNN. Peel Regional Police claim that Wall never possessed an Airline Transport Pilot License for Aeroplanes (ATPL-A), a license required for his 2009 promotion to captain. While Wall had a commercial pilot's license, an ATPL-A is required in Canada to fly wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777 and 787, which he flew. Investigators also alleged that Wall filed a false police report to conceal the forged documents. Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich stated during a press conference:
"This is very similar to a doctor that is licensed to practice family medicine but is doing brain surgery in their office. There's additional requirements and regulations to professional designations that exist for a reason."
Air Canada promises that we were all safe
Now, Air Canada is trying its hardest to reassure the public that their safety wasn't endangered by a pilot potentially getting into the captain's chair without passing the necessary exams. In a statement to CTV News, the country's flag carrier emphasized that pilots undergo training every six months to validate their flying competency, along with an annual flight check with a certified Transport Canada check-pilot. It's still worrying that an individual was able to deceive both a major airline and a national regulator. Wall spent a decade at Air Canada as a first officer before his promotion to captain and his alleged fraud.
Wall wasn't the last Air Canada employee to deceive the company. Two airline employees were involved in a $15 million heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2024. The caper saw 880 pounds of gold and $1.8 million in foreign currency driven right out of the Air Canada Cargo terminal in the back of a truck. Given that AI chatbots are just giving away refunds to passengers, Air Canada should treat its human employees better rather than lobbying the Canadian government to make striking illegal.