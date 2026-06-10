Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Flying With Fake License For 17 Years

We've all heard of faking it until you make it, but there are some occupations where fabricating qualifications is illegal. Police in Ontario arrested a former Air Canada pilot earlier this month for allegedly flying without the appropriate license for 17 years. The airline didn't discover "anomalies" in his license documentation until 2025, the same year that the pilot retired. He is now facing seven criminal charges, ranging from fraud to presenting forged documents.

Geoffrey Wall served as a captain for Air Canada on over 900 domestic and international flights. However, he might not have been qualified to be a captain, according to CNN. Peel Regional Police claim that Wall never possessed an Airline Transport Pilot License for Aeroplanes (ATPL-A), a license required for his 2009 promotion to captain. While Wall had a commercial pilot's license, an ATPL-A is required in Canada to fly wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777 and 787, which he flew. Investigators also alleged that Wall filed a false police report to conceal the forged documents. Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich stated during a press conference: