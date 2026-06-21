Why You Might Want To Detune Your Engine (And What Long-Term Effects This Could Have)

In the car world, you've probably heard the phrase "it needs more power" more times than you can count. When Car and Driver reviewed the 2017 Toyota 86, they said: "Great balance and fantastic steering, but it needs more power." MotorTrend said something similar about the 2026 Toyota Corolla FX. We even wrote a dedicated article about cars that just needed more power from the factory.

But what you almost never hear — outside of hypercars and serious sports cars — is someone asking for less power. Still, there are potential benefits to an engine that wasn't pushed to its limits from the factory. Sometimes, it can even make practical sense to detune your own engine to reap some of those benefits. Should you do it, and why? Well, as with most things in life, it depends.

When you increase the power output of an engine, you are also increasing the thermal and mechanical stress it endures, and that can create challenges for long-term reliability. Likewise, derating or detuning an engine can reduce the stresses on components, which can lower failure rates and improve its reliability. In some cases, detuning an engine can also improve fuel efficiency, especially when the engine control unit (ECU) and fuel delivery systems are recalibrated to prioritize economy over maximum performance. This is partly why many modern cars feature dedicated drive modes that alter throttle response, transmission behavior, and engine calibration, depending on whether efficiency or performance is the priority.