If You're Working On Japanese Cars, You Should Get A Set Of JIS Screwdrivers

Have you ever been knuckles deep in your Subaru or Mazda, fiddling with some frustrating screw, only to feel it strip beneath your screwdriver? It may not be the fault of your technique, which I'm sure is excellent, but the fault of your tools — that's right, you may not be a poor craftsperson this time. If you're struggling with Phillips screws that just seem to slip and strip, you may instead be working with JIS.

JIS screws are the Japanese Industrial Standard, a very similar-looking cross-shaped screw head. JIS screwdrivers even work perfectly well in Phillips screw heads, and the reverse mostly fits — until you try to apply any torque, at which point the Phillips driver will strip its way out of the JIS screw. That's not the fault of poor technique, but a fault of the Phillips screwdriver's design. It's shaped in such a way as to cam out at high torque, but that shape makes it an imperfect fit in JIS crosses.