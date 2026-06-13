Why Don't More Automakers Use Magnesium Engine Blocks?

On paper, magnesium looks like the ideal automotive material. It's 75 percent lighter than steel and 33 percent lighter than aluminum, dampens noise better than both, and is among the most abundant elements on the planet. Yet today's average vehicle contains less 1% percent magnesium by weight. Three persistent problems have determined the gap between what magnesium promises and how widely it's used in cars today — cost, corrosion, and heat.

The automotive history of magnesium dates back further than most people realize. Ferdinand Porsche's original Volkswagen design in the 1930s required a rear-mounted engine light enough for the front wheels to maintain proper road grip.

With weight considerations, magnesium was the obvious choice for the engine block and gearbox. VW would build a dedicated magnesium foundry in Kassel, Germany, while purchasing 60 percent of Norsk Hydro's entire magnesium output between 1951 and 1981. This supply relationship would cover around 20 kilograms of magnesium per car.

Decades later, BMW would take a crack at magnesium internals with its N52. The naturally aspirated inline-6 became the first water-cooled engine to use a magnesium block. Aluminum alloy cylinder liners were used inside the block to handle higher mechanical demands and corrosion risks in the bore area, with coolant circulating only through the aluminum sections. Although it worked, the N52 illustrated the lengths required to make magnesium viable in water-cooled applications.

Corrosion is a persistent obstacle for magnesium car internals. In a wet or salty environment, with any contact between magnesium and another metal, it oxidizes and dissolves first while electrons flow toward the more noble metal, corroding itself in the process. This makes multi-material assemblies, which are standard in modern engines, difficult to engineer around magnesium without extensive protective coatings or careful isolation of contact points.