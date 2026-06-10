The Merkur XR4Ti Was Ford's Federalized Sierra, But Its Awesomeness Couldn't Save It

Industry giant Bob Lutz has a long list of winners connected to his name, but even Mr. Lutz could swing and miss on occasion. For example, he joined BMW in the early 1970s and helped develop the original 3 Series that would revolutionize both the brand and the marketplace. The 3 Series, of course, would be a home run. Lutz found himself leading Ford of Europe a few years later. There, seeing how well the BMW was received, he pushed the Blue Oval to develop a competitor. Enter the Merkur XR4Ti. The upscale three-door hatchback was made in Germany, based on Ford of Europe's Sierra family, and was booted off the U.S. market by 1989 — just four short years after its debut.

Now, the XR4Ti certainly had its fans. For example, it was a player in Car and Driver's 1985 sports-coupe comparison, in which it finished 3rd out of 8 rides. The XR4Ti trailed only the Audi Coupe GT and Toyota Supra while finishing ahead of cars like the Ford Mustang SVO, Nissan 300ZX, and Mitsubishi Starion (although the 3 Series didn't participate). Jack Roush entered the XR4Ti in Trans Am competition, supporting driver Scott Pruett during his 1987 championship run. Meanwhile, the car's aerodynamic design, especially when rocking its double-decker rear spoiler, created an exotic, futuristic look that was far different from typical vehicles of the time.

What went wrong? Well, the devil is in the details, and he seems to have been hard at work on the Merkur XR4Ti.