The Different Types Of W Engines Explained

You know about inline engines like I-4s and even I-6s. Then there are V6 and V8 engines. And, if you're familiar with exotic sports cars, you know about V12s and V16s. What you don't hear about very often is the "W" formation of engines. While inline engines line all the cylinders in a row, and "V" engine lines them up into two banks, "W" engines line cylinders up into three or four banks. These go back to the beginning of the 20th century. A man named Alessandro Ambrogio Anzani built the Anzani W3 and put it in the motorcycles he manufactured in the first decade of the 1900s. In 1909, such an engine would be installed in an airplane called the Blériot XI, which would go on to become the first plane to fly across the English Channel.

Today, "W" engines are primarily attributed to Volkswagen AG , having evolved from the automaker's VR6 engines. Its "VR" engines would take the two rows of cylinders you would typically find in a "V" engine and place them together so compactly that they would fit under one cylinder head. Two of these "VR" arrangements are placed on one crankshaft to form a "W" engine. A W8 uses two VR4 blocks, a W12 uses two VR6 blocks, and a W16 uses two VR8s. Since the early 2000s, "W" engines have shown up in Audis, VWs, Bentleys, and Bugattis – and a W10 was recently put in the BMW M5. W18 engines have been built, as well, but it only found use in concept cars.

There were even bigger engines out there, like the Duesenberg W24 used to race boats. But official details on these engines are scarce, so this article will only focus on the W engines used in cars.