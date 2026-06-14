Gen-Z Car Enthusiasts Are Gravitating Toward This Hot American Compact

The notion that young people aren't into cars anymore is overstated. According to a Cars.com poll, Gen Z bought 10% more cars than millennials between the ages of 16 and 18. When it comes to young car enthusiasts, the specific models they are apparently most interested in are slightly offbeat, reasonably attainable, and overwhelmingly Japanese. Except for one.

Collector car insurance provider Hagerty looked at its quote activity data and figured out which cars were most popular among Gen Z enthusiasts (that is, users born between 1997 and 2012). The following vehicles represented the highest share:

1991-96 Honda Beat

2001-06 Acura RSX

1989-2000 Toyota Celsior (that's the Toyota version of the original Lexus LS)

1999-2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI

2005-10 Chevrolet Cobalt SS

That last one caught our eye not just because it's the only American car on the list, but also because it is the Chevy freakin' Cobalt SS.