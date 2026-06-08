The First Vehicle With A Direct-Injection Diesel Engine May Be Older Than You Realize

If you ask any modern automotive nerd to name the first vehicle to feature a direct-injection diesel technology, you will likely get one of two answers. The Volkswagen Audi Group loyalist will point towards the 1989 Audi 100 TDI, while the European enthusiast will show you the 1986 Fiat Croma TD iD. However, once you consider the broader scope of the automobile, you will realize that the answer leads all the way back to 1924, in Germany. Before turbochargers went mainstream, a massive German industrial conglomerate, MAN, introduced the transport world to direct injection.

In the early 1920s, Rudolf Diesel's revolutionary engine design was widely adopted, but it was essentially confined to stationary industrial plants and massive marine vessels. These early engines relied on air injection, using a massive, heavy air compressor to blast fuel into the combustion chamber. This setup was far too heavy to mount on a mobile road vehicle.

Enter Maschinenfabrik Augsburg-Nürnberg (MAN). MAN realized that if they wanted to put a diesel engine into a truck, they had to eliminate the air compressor. The solution was airless injection, or what we now universally call direct injection. By using a mechanical fuel pump to force fuel through a specialized nozzle directly into the cylinder head at immense pressure, they could create combustion without the extra plumbing.