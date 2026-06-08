Choosing Between Apple AirTags And GPS Trackers For Your Vehicle

So you want to secure your car or your motorcycle, but you're torn between the options: In one corner, the pay-once-use-it-forever Apple Airtag; in the other, a monthly subscription dedicated GPS tracking solution. As Jalopnik's resident back-to-back vehicle theft champion, I have thoughts on both choices. In the end, I'm firmly team AirTag – at least, when I'm tracking easily-stolen motorcycles — you, though, probably want GPS.

AirTags are cheap and simple to install, which makes them tempting for folks looking to just throw a tracker in their car and forget about it. You can buy several and hide them in multiple locations, giving thieves a harder time as they search for the tracking devices. You can also check on them from a distance, simply by pulling up a smartphone app and geolocating. AirTags, however, require that someone with a Bluetooth-enabled device passes by to see the location, only giving you the most up-to-date information based on nearby human activity.

By contrast, more intricate GPS security systems are usually hardwired to the battery. If you're familiar with projects like car audio installation, or plugging in a few auxiliary lights, it's not a prohibitively complicated job to do yourself. But if you hand off your alarm/GPS install to a professional, it can get pretty expensive. Plus, GPS alarm systems can be expensive to purchase and keep running, with monthly subscriptions that can range from $20 to $50. But, for all that frustration and cost, you get a much more reliable system that will track your car at all hours of the day and night, regardless of nearby human activity. And, crucially, it won't tell thieves it's there.