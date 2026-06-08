Choosing Between Apple AirTags And GPS Trackers For Your Vehicle
So you want to secure your car or your motorcycle, but you're torn between the options: In one corner, the pay-once-use-it-forever Apple Airtag; in the other, a monthly subscription dedicated GPS tracking solution. As Jalopnik's resident back-to-back vehicle theft champion, I have thoughts on both choices. In the end, I'm firmly team AirTag – at least, when I'm tracking easily-stolen motorcycles — you, though, probably want GPS.
AirTags are cheap and simple to install, which makes them tempting for folks looking to just throw a tracker in their car and forget about it. You can buy several and hide them in multiple locations, giving thieves a harder time as they search for the tracking devices. You can also check on them from a distance, simply by pulling up a smartphone app and geolocating. AirTags, however, require that someone with a Bluetooth-enabled device passes by to see the location, only giving you the most up-to-date information based on nearby human activity.
By contrast, more intricate GPS security systems are usually hardwired to the battery. If you're familiar with projects like car audio installation, or plugging in a few auxiliary lights, it's not a prohibitively complicated job to do yourself. But if you hand off your alarm/GPS install to a professional, it can get pretty expensive. Plus, GPS alarm systems can be expensive to purchase and keep running, with monthly subscriptions that can range from $20 to $50. But, for all that frustration and cost, you get a much more reliable system that will track your car at all hours of the day and night, regardless of nearby human activity. And, crucially, it won't tell thieves it's there.
You should get GPS over an AirTag
I've had two motorcycles stolen in the past two years, a track record that my insurance seems less than thrilled with. Both of those motorcycles were equipped with Apple AirTags, and both had their tags removed and scattered on the road in the process of the theft. As it turns out, my preferred AirTags are kind of useless in a theft — they'll alert thieves that a tag is traveling with them, saying, "Hey! This vehicle you stole has a tracker! Go find it and rip it out!" It's a feature that AirTags should have so they aren't used to secretly track your ex, but it's not especially useful during a vehicle theft.
Generally, GPS trackers don't do this, so you're more likely to recover a vehicle with a proper setup. Some GPS tracking systems can also be accessed via smartphone, used to remote-start your car, or even used as a de-facto kill switch to keep your car from running in the hands of thieves.
I'm alright with the risk associated with AirTags, though. For a set of four, it's about $100, where many basic GPS systems cost double that, before you factor in install and subscription fees. I get the insurance discount of a tracker with the AirTags, and the peace of mind that I can always find where I parked my motorcycle. It's also worth pointing out that you may not actually want to recover a motorcycle that's been damaged in a theft — many motorcycle thefts leave the bike in a state where you really don't want it back anyway. Enough damage to the ignition and steering of a motorcycle may total a low-cost bike. If you've got a vehicle that's a bit pricey, seriously modified, or particularly treasured, though, it's probably best to go with the more expensive GPS option.