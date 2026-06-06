The Reopening Of Great Bend's Historic Drag Strip Is A Rare Tale Of Success As Other Race Tracks Continue To Close

Racing is alive and well, but not every facet of racing has benefited from the rise in its popularity and notoriety. Recently we've seen historic race tracks closing, being redeveloped or sold. But some are thriving, like Great Bend's SRCA Dragstrip in Kansas, which happened just a few weeks ago. SRCA is a success story for historic tracks and preservation, but it's one of few victories when there's still a number of tracks closing throughout the country. Their endings were usually shadowed by the money needed to keep them operating.

SRCA was fortunate that its neighbors and the city were supportive of bringing the historic track to working order. SRCA is important historically, as it played home to the first-ever NHRA Nationals in 1955 (it opened in 1953). In 2023, 70 years after its opening, a track inspection led to the closure of the track, KSN reports, requiring a complete rebuild of the surface. With the help of Great Bend, the track went through a $5.9 million renovation which included a new timing tower.

Over in Michigan, the IHRA was the helping hand that rescued Milan Dragway, as part of a purchase of seven tracks in 2025. Opened in the 1960s, Milan eventually became the Detroit area's home for drag racing following the closure of Detroit Dragway. Milan is now Darana Dragway, which has undergone a complete revitalization with a new track surface, stands and fan amenities.