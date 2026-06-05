Gas Station Can't Sell Diesel After RV Dumps Its Toilet Into Supply

Every dump station I've ever used has been clearly marked and away from other facilities, like the one in this photo. That doesn't seem to be the case here, though. According to Campendium (which I used to find places like this while I was traveling), the dump station setup at the Montrose Maverik is a little confusing. The dump station is located right next to gas pump 30, not off by itself like they usually are. Zooming in on an older Google Maps Street View photo shows it visible from the road if you already know where to look, and no signs in the area directing you there. I can understand the confusion.

That is absolutely no excuse for pulling a Cousin Eddie and dumping where you're not supposed to. This is where you ask someone where the dump station is, and they tell you. If someone else is occupying pump 30, you wait until they're done. It's a free service, and you get more than you pay for, so you can wait and do the deed correctly.

A gas station's underground storage tanks are difficult to access specifically to keep you out of them. Now, the Montrose Maverik not only has to get its diesel tank cleaned, but also dispose of contaminated diesel it can't sell, and at today's ridiculous prices. So RVers, get your poop together, and please dispose of it properly.