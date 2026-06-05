Gas Station Can't Sell Diesel After RV Dumps Its Toilet Into Supply
It seems that Cousin Eddie from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" may have visited a Maverik station in Montrose, Colorado. Cowboy State Daily reports that someone missed the free RV dump station on site, and instead emptied their waste into an underground diesel storage tank. To top it all off, the diesel tank had just been filled up with fresh diesel before the additional deposit made it not so fresh. That's even worse than an accidental mix of diesel and gasoline.
"I talked to the cashier, they have a dedicated dump at the larger pumps but I guess someone decided to undo the manhole and dump there," Evan Watson posted in the Montrose Message Board Facebook group. Elsewhere in the post, he said, "They dumped into the large manhole covers near the road. Directly into the diesel tank."
I had the occasion to use RV dump stations on a regular basis when I was living the van life. They are generally easy to find and easy to use. I've never had to pry open a manhole cover to gain access. That should have been a sign that this particular RVer was in the wrong place.
Take a lookie for the dookie
Every dump station I've ever used has been clearly marked and away from other facilities, like the one in this photo. That doesn't seem to be the case here, though. According to Campendium (which I used to find places like this while I was traveling), the dump station setup at the Montrose Maverik is a little confusing. The dump station is located right next to gas pump 30, not off by itself like they usually are. Zooming in on an older Google Maps Street View photo shows it visible from the road if you already know where to look, and no signs in the area directing you there. I can understand the confusion.
That is absolutely no excuse for pulling a Cousin Eddie and dumping where you're not supposed to. This is where you ask someone where the dump station is, and they tell you. If someone else is occupying pump 30, you wait until they're done. It's a free service, and you get more than you pay for, so you can wait and do the deed correctly.
A gas station's underground storage tanks are difficult to access specifically to keep you out of them. Now, the Montrose Maverik not only has to get its diesel tank cleaned, but also dispose of contaminated diesel it can't sell, and at today's ridiculous prices. So RVers, get your poop together, and please dispose of it properly.