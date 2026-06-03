Robot Dogs Corner Car Break-In Suspect In Apartment Trash Compactor

A pair of accused would-be burglars in a Atlanta parking garage has been thwarted by a security force straight out of science fiction: robot dogs. Atlanta News First reports that a pair of robotic canines helped police corner and arrest two men allegedly entering cars and stealing items inside them. That's taking a bite out of crime.

On Thursday, May 21, security camera footage shows two masked men entering the Columbia Crest Apartments parking garage. They move from one car to the next, appearing to check for unlocked doors, then entering and rummaging through any unlocked cars they find. This is the point where a human security guard would call police and/or confront the perpetrators.

In this case, the garage was monitored by Undaunted, a security company that uses four-legged robots rather than human security guards. Upon noticing the suspicious activity in the parking garage, two robot dogs were deployed. One tracked the masked men, while the other talked with police through a two-way audio system, describing the suspects and their last known locations. Police apprehended one on the street just outside the garage, while the other hid in the area of a trash compactor. The robot kept the suspect at bay until police arrived to take him into custody.