Renault Restores Its Record-Breaking 1930s Racing Plane That Executives Forgot Existed

As a complete package, the Rafale broke the world airspeed record for light aircraft on Christmas Day in 1934. Test pilot and World War I ace Raymond Delmotte flew the C.460 at an average speed of 314.32 miles per hour over a regulation 1.86-mile straight course. More famously, Hélène Boucher set the overall women's airspeed record with a Rafale the year prior, flying a 284-mph average. Along with the records, the C.460 claimed several notable race victories, including Coupe Deutsch de la Meurthe and the National Air Races in Los Angeles.

The C.460 was retired from competition after 1936, and only three planes were ever built. Renault Caudron stopped producing planes during World War II, and the company was nationalized by the French government at the conflict's conclusion. Through various state consolidations and mergers over decades, Caudron would later become part of Aérospatiale, which was later rebranded Airbus in 2000.

Renault

Renault revived the Rafale name in 2023 to harken back to the era of daring aviators. However, I have no idea how airspeed records are related to a 349-hp hybrid crossover SUV. The French automaker's heritage fleet acquired its C.460 in March 2023 and admirably restored the plane back into flying condition. The old Rafale was on stage alongside the new Rafale when the car was launched at the Paris Air Show later that year. While it's partly a marketing stunt, it's impressive to see one of the industry's oldest automakers acknowledging the breadth of its history.