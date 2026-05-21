I Have Ten Grand To Spend On A Stylish Car For A Teen! What Should We Buy?

Gwon lives in WA state and his youngest is now of driving age: the three car household, with four people, needs another ride. Even though the young man isn't super into cars he is drawn to something quirky and fun. With a budget of up to $10,000, what car should they buy?

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Here is the scenario:

My daughter is back from college and now our 3 person family is back to 4. My son is 16 and has his driver's license and needs it for school and work. My wife needs her car (17 VW Alltrack) for work as a teacher. I only need my car (07 VW GLI) every couple days as most times I WFH. However. We have had some instances where everyone needs a car at a certain time and, well, it's a first world drag. So, with the thought that my daughter will want a car when she returns to college in August, we will let her take the 05 Scion xA that they've been sharing. My son has not been a car guy, but I pointed out a snazzy copper colored Fiat 500 Sport the other day that was in his price range and now he's sort of liking that. Mini Coopers have also caught his eye. So, style is becoming a thing for him. We have a budget up to $10,000 for a car for him, he would prefer something cool looking. It can be a manual or auto (I'll teach him to drive a stick)

Quick Facts:

Budget:

Location: Bellevue, WA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Fun, cheap, not a gas guzzler

Doesn't want: Something too big