I Have Ten Grand To Spend On A Stylish Car For A Teen! What Should We Buy?
Gwon lives in WA state and his youngest is now of driving age: the three car household, with four people, needs another ride. Even though the young man isn't super into cars he is drawn to something quirky and fun. With a budget of up to $10,000, what car should they buy?
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Here is the scenario:
My daughter is back from college and now our 3 person family is back to 4. My son is 16 and has his driver's license and needs it for school and work. My wife needs her car (17 VW Alltrack) for work as a teacher. I only need my car (07 VW GLI) every couple days as most times I WFH.
However. We have had some instances where everyone needs a car at a certain time and, well, it's a first world drag. So, with the thought that my daughter will want a car when she returns to college in August, we will let her take the 05 Scion xA that they've been sharing.
My son has not been a car guy, but I pointed out a snazzy copper colored Fiat 500 Sport the other day that was in his price range and now he's sort of liking that. Mini Coopers have also caught his eye. So, style is becoming a thing for him. We have a budget up to $10,000 for a car for him, he would prefer something cool looking. It can be a manual or auto (I'll teach him to drive a stick)
Quick Facts:
Budget:
Location: Bellevue, WA
Daily Driver: Yes
Wants: Fun, cheap, not a gas guzzler
Doesn't want: Something too big
Expert 1: Tom McParland - Just Go For It
Gwon, I am convinced that almost anything you buy in this current market for sub $10,000 is going to be a gamble. So you might as well have some fun with the dice you are rolling. You can play it sort-of safe and find a used Civic or Corolla but those are going to have about a million miles on them, because that is what everyone looks for. Since the dude is drawn to the 500, you should just go all the way and find a 500 Abarth.
Here is a 2015 model with under a 100k miles; if it's lasted this long without detonating, you should be fine going forward. It has an accident history, but a 16 year old is going to drive it, so the odds are another bonk or two is bound to happen. The only real unfortunate aspect is that it's an automatic. But that's one less thing for him to worry about. The Fiat might not last until college, but he will make some good memories with it.
Expert 2: Amber DaSilva - Looks are a state of mind
Gwon, your son has good taste. The Fiat 500 is a great-looking car, and Tom's right to recommend you the Abarth. But if your kid is interested in something a little different, a little more aesthetically out-there, I found you another solid pick: This modified Fiesta ST. Who doesn't love an angry little jelly bean?
The standard Fiesta ST isn't exactly classically beautiful, and this particular example leans even further from that. Hood vents, angry eye headlight appliques, smoked LED tail lights... this thing is boy racer to the extreme, but that's an aesthetic choice that appeals to plenty of 16-year-olds. Maybe yours is one of them!
If your kid is into the looks, he'll love the performance. This FiST is kitted out with plenty of mods, and it ought to both sound and drive like a dream. You're clearly an enthusiast, to be writing in to us for advice, and this Ford would be a hell of a way to pass that enthusiasm on to the next generation.
The 500 Abarth is a good choice, If your son wants weirder, though, the boy racer Fiesta ST is out there — angrier, more sinister, and maybe even more appealing to a teen boy. Can't you just picture this in a Hot Topic parking lot?
Expert 3: Daniel Golson - Mini is the answer
You said your son already has shown an interest in Minis, and style is of the utmost importance (good kid), so I've gone with a Mini. But not just any Mini — a second-generation Cooper S Clubman, the weird boxy wagon with an RX-8–style door on one side and barn doors on the back. Despite Mini offering endless customization and lots of different colors and style options, a lot of these cars are in boring specs, but I managed to find this awesome one finished in blue with silver stripes, silver exterior accents, and blue leather on the interior. That's pretty stylish, I'd say.
Its 173-hp turbocharged engine and six-speed manual should be a blast to drive without being fast enough to get him into trouble, and while there's more space to put his friends than in a regular Mini or another hatchback, it's still a small car, so no need to worry about it getting stuffed full of teens. It seems like this one is in pretty good shape, and it has nice options like heated seats and a panoramic sunroof. Like I said, this is a great spec for a Clubman, but there are others out there that are even cooler, so it would be worth your while to go digging on auction sites, for-sale forums, and other avenues to find the Mini that really tickles his fancy.
Expert 4: Andy Kalmowitz - It's time for your boy to become a man
Gwon, it's a tough world out there. I know it. You know it. Your son needs to know it, too. Sure, you could get him a hot hatchback. It'll probably serve him well and be a safe, reliable mode of transportation for him. That's no fun, though. What your son needs, my friend, is a 5.0-liter American V8, 412 horsepower, and a live rear axle. That'll put some hair on his chest, no doubt.
To get all of these qualities in a first car, there's really only one place to look: the S197 5.0 Ford Mustang GT, and, I know what you're thinking: "There's no way you can find an S197 for under $10,000." Oh, Gwon. You fool. Of course, I can. You just have to be okay with some, well, higher mileage — 185,000 miles, to be exact. That's nothing for a Coyote motor, though. Plus, this car I found for you is in Washington state, and it's even got a clean title. Do you know how rare that is for a Mustang? Sure, it's got a few bumps and bruises inside and out, but it's your kid's first car: he's only going to add to that.
Gwon, make the right choice. Make the manly choice. Make the American choice. Buy your son a Mustang GT.