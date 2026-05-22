A Six-Speed Manual Porsche Cayenne GTS Is For Sale, And I'm Sure This One Definitely Won't Go For A Truly Absurd Amount Of Money

I mean, are we talking about a Porsche? Sure. But it's still an SUV that's nearly 20 years old. I'm sure the manual transmission makes it more fun to drive than the two-pedal version, but it can't be that much better than a two-pedal Cayenne GTS. It's going to be big and heavy, and if you're a wealthy Porsche collector, obviously, you want two-door Porsches like the 911 or the Cayman. No one would ever way overpay for an Cayenne simply because it has a manual transmission, right?

At the time of writing, there are still seven days left on the auction, and you don't want to read too much into pricing when there are only four registered bids so far, but obviously everyone else agrees this should stay a cheap car, because the current high bid is a mere $3,000. Wait, what? That can't be right. If I'm reading this listing correctly, someone has already bid $30,000 on this car. The manual version of a car you can reliably buy in pretty good condition for $15,000 or less.

Maybe all the action's already over? Maybe it'll only get a little more expensive and top out in the high $40s/low $50s? That sounds plausible, right? Because otherwise, I might have to accept that my dream of owning a manual Porsche Cayenne might be dead before I ever save up enough money to buy one. Don't believe me (or just want to see more photos)? Head over to Cars & Bids and take a look at the listing for yourself.