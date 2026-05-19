The BMW Vision K18 Is A Honda Rune On Creatine

The Honda Gold Wing is the gold standard of touring bikes, and BMW's K1600 line has long lived in the shadow cast by the king. Now, though, it seems BMW wants its own version of the most baffling Honda bike of all time: The Honda Valkyrie Rune. This is the BMW Motorrad Vision K18, and it could be BMW's first step towards a Rune of its own.

Back in 2003, the Honda Rune hit the market as a stripped-back version of the Gold Wing. It was a deeply early-aughts design, but it was nearly identical to Concept T2 — an unexpected hit at the 2000 Cycle World show. If BMW wants to be extremely cool, this performance-focused, aluminum-faired tourer with a 1.8-liter inline six will stand as the company's own Concept T2, to be followed by a near-identical production model. Please, BMW, give us the six-cylinder price-no-consideration muscle cruiser. We deserve it.