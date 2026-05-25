Michelin Pioneered The Asymmetric Tire Tread, Here's Why It Was Revolutionary

Not many companies have shaped the car tire in the same way Michelin has. Founded in 1889 by brothers Édouard and André Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand, France, the company has been responsible for some of the most consequential leaps in tire history. That includes the removable pneumatic tire in 1891 and the first radial tire in 1946 — innovations that eventually became global industry standards.

By the mid-1960s, sports cars were pushing harder into corners and were less stable at highway speeds than a symmetric tire could effectively handle. Michelin responded with another major innovation: the asymmetric tread design, introduced on the XAS tire in 1965. So what exactly is an asymmetric tire? The name says it all. Unlike a conventional symmetric tire, which looks the same on both sides and can be mounted in any orientation, an asymmetric tire has two distinct halves and an inside and an outside.

Each half is engineered for a different job, and because of that, the tire must be mounted in the specific orientation indicated on the sidewall. Outside of the tire goes out, inside goes in. Although there are many differences between symmetric, asymmetric, and directional tread patterns, the Michelin XAS was the first production tire to divide those responsibilities between the tread's halves. A breakthrough that still influences performance tire design to this day.