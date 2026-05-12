Will Trump Suspended The Federal Gas Tax? Will The Sun Rise In The West? Are Any Of Us Forgiven?

Currently, the average gas price in the U.S. is $4.50 a gallon, while diesel averages $5.64. That's not quite as expensive as fuel got in the U.S. when Russia first invaded Ukraine back in 2022, but it's still way higher than it was before Trump started his war with Iran and could soon look cheap in comparison if Gas Buddy's least optimistic predictions prove accurate. But while Trump's in a pickle trying to end a disastrous war he can't quite get out of, he has a solution to the high cost of fuel — just suspend the federal gas tax. But will he actually do it?

On a certain level, it's Trump, so there's a good chance he doesn't know which room he's in, much less what his plans are for the federal gas tax. But unless the Supreme Court decides to ignore the law that legal experts agree plainly states Congress has control over the federal gas tax, it isn't up to Trump. As President, he is the head of the executive branch of the federal government, and he's allowed to do his best to convince Congress to do what he wants, but he doesn't and shouldn't have any authority over the federal gas tax.

The legal side of things is certainly one part of the issue, but the other problem Trump has is that the federal gas tax only adds $0.183 to the cost of gasoline and $0.243 to a gallon of diesel. Suspending the federal gas tax would save drivers a little bit of money, but the price they'd pay would still be far higher than it was before Trump started his war with Iran. Maybe he could talk Congress into doing it for him, and we don't know that he couldn't convince the Supreme Court to let him circumvent both the law and Congress, but would the juice be worth the squeeze? Probably not when most voters won't love paying $4.30 or more either.