I Need A Modestly Priced Ride To Survive Minneapolis Winters! What Should I Buy?

Alex is a med student in the Twin Cities and is finding some limitations between biking and public transit, especially when the weather gets colder. He wants something that won't take too much of a beating, but will also make the commute more bearable. With a budget of up to $10,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario:

I'm a medical student in the Twin Cities who is currently without a car. Public transit isn't ideal, and while I can bike during the warmer months, I want something with doors and heat when it gets cold. I prefer "interesting" but am otherwise open-minded. I like sporty, I like small pickups, I like hatchbacks and wagons, I like SUVs, I dig vans. I hate crossovers and Corollas. Please no crossovers. It needs to be automatic as I will share this car with my girlfriend. My budget is maxed out at $10,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $10,000

Location: Minneapolis/St. Paul

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Automatic, somewhat interesting, good for city living

Doesn't want: A crossover or a Corolla