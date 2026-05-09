Sorry New York And Chicago, Connecticut Has A Pizza License Plate Now
Even as a born-and-raised New Yorker, I have a relatively open mind when it comes to pizza. When I'm out on the road, I'll eat at any pizzeria as long as I can see the oven from the counter and buy pizza by the slice. However, the idea of any place outside the Big Apple proclaiming itself "the Pizza Capital of the United States" is just sacrilege. Connecticut doubled down on its ludicrous claim last weekend by approving the rollout of a special "Pizza State" license plate. This is the worst affront to the craft since Chicagoans started shilling their crust-bowl casserole as pizza.
Let's actually take a look at this license plate. One peek, we all know the rules. "The Pizza State" plate features a similar blue-to-white gradient as on the standard Connecticut license plate. The aforementioned self-proclaimed moniker replaces the state's official nickname, "The Constitution State," beneath the plate number. To the right of the number is an image of a pizza slice ripped straight from Microsoft's ClipArt library. It's a flat image that looks nothing like what's served in New Haven. Connecticut drivers will be able to pick up a "Pizza State" plate for $65.
This is a pizza war for good
The only undisputedly good aspect of the "Pizza State" license plate is that its introduction will help feed Connecticut's hungry. According to CT Insider, the $28.6 billion budget bill approved by the Connecticut General Assembly last weekend, which authorized the plate, also directly appropriated funding to Connecticut Foodshare. The sitewide food bank will also receive $50 from each $65 license plate fee, as it continues to provide millions of free meals to food-insecure people.
Back to the pizza debate at the heart of the matter. Governor Ned Lamont declared Connecticut the country's pizza capital back in 2024 as part of a marketing campaign to promote the state. That declaration could have grounds for war in a different century, but individual states apparently don't fight wars against each other anymore. Connecticut had better go back to being a UConn Husky-obsessed suburb before New York makes Greenwich the next Toledo.