Sorry New York And Chicago, Connecticut Has A Pizza License Plate Now

Even as a born-and-raised New Yorker, I have a relatively open mind when it comes to pizza. When I'm out on the road, I'll eat at any pizzeria as long as I can see the oven from the counter and buy pizza by the slice. However, the idea of any place outside the Big Apple proclaiming itself "the Pizza Capital of the United States" is just sacrilege. Connecticut doubled down on its ludicrous claim last weekend by approving the rollout of a special "Pizza State" license plate. This is the worst affront to the craft since Chicagoans started shilling their crust-bowl casserole as pizza.

Connecticut Foodshare

Let's actually take a look at this license plate. One peek, we all know the rules. "The Pizza State" plate features a similar blue-to-white gradient as on the standard Connecticut license plate. The aforementioned self-proclaimed moniker replaces the state's official nickname, "The Constitution State," beneath the plate number. To the right of the number is an image of a pizza slice ripped straight from Microsoft's ClipArt library. It's a flat image that looks nothing like what's served in New Haven. Connecticut drivers will be able to pick up a "Pizza State" plate for $65.