Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Antarctic Cruise Kills 3, Strands Nearly 150 Without Aid

A voyage to the far reaches of the planet on a ship packed with over 100 other people sounds like a recipe for disaster, not a luxury vacation. A suspected hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius has killed three passengers over the past month, with at least three others seriously ill. The Dutch vessel requested help off the coast of Cape Verde, but the island country's health ministry won't allow the ship to dock. This incident is reminiscent of the time the Diamond Princess was quarantined off the coast of Japan in February 2020 due to COVID-19 cases on board. Hantavirus isn't as contagious as the coronavirus, but it's far more lethal.

The MV Hondius left Ushuaia in southern Argentina on April 1 to begin a lengthy cruise. There were 88 passengers and 61 crew members onboard to spend over 30 days exploring Antarctica and several remote islands in the South Atlantic. However, a 70-year-old Dutch man died on the Hondius on April 11. Things would quickly escalate into a public health matter. According to the Associated Press, his 69-year-old wife left the ship in South Africa to fly back to the Netherlands. She later collapsed in the middle of O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, the continent's second-busiest airport. The woman was hospitalized and died. Her blood tested positive for the hantavirus.