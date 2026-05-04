Hey, remember Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' record-breaking $500-million sailing yacht? The one he named Koru? Yes, the ship that created a minor international incident when it became clear the ship couldn't make it from the dockyard in the Neatherlands to the sea without dismantling a beloved bridge. The Dutch threatened to egg the monsterous piece of poor taste. That boat. Well, he doesn't want it anymore. Turns out, the world's largest sailing vessel is just too large, Page Six reports.

Koru is one of the largest sailing yachts in the world, and the largest that moves under sail only. After Bezos riled up the Dutch, he face a new round of headaches that only people with more money than should be humanly possible to accrue would face with their big-ass boats. The poor billionaire couldn't even dock his 417-foot yacht in the Florida Everglades, having been turned away from establishing its dominance via deck envy to be banished to park with the lowly class workers of oil tankers and real ships. How dare they.

In 2025, Koru again, couldn't join the other yachts in the marina to show off Bezos engorged riches at the motoring event of the year, the Monaco Grand Prix, because you guessed it, size. Same for his wedding to Lauren Sanchez in Italy. They just couldn't get it into the lagoon.