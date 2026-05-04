Which Car Was The First To Have A 6-Speed Transmission?

Ever since French inventors Louis-René Panhard and Émile Levassor demonstrated their three-speed manual transmission in 1894 — the first manual ever — the automotive realm has been fascinated by shifting one's own gears. Whether it's to make the most of an engine's powerband, a better sense of control, or simply the engagement factor, there's something special about them that keeps enthusiasts hell-bent on preferring them. Even as conventional and dual-clutch automatics become faster and more exciting, they often stack as many as eight gears within their cases.

Nothing beats a slick-shifting six-speed manual transmission. As we found in our reviews, the unit that Ford throws in the current Mustang Dark Horse is great to operate, as is the six-speed manual that's exclusive to the Acura Integra Type S and its Honda Civic Type R sibling.

Before these, however, the increasing prevalence of six forward gears in enthusiast rides really popped off (or, rather, slotted in) in the 1980s and 1990s. But which car was the first to have a six-speed transmission? The timeline goes back further than you may think. Let's get one thing out of the way, though: We're talking six forward speeds; reverse doesn't count.

The first manufacturer to offer six ratios for moving forward wasn't a sporty name from Europe, but rather Indiana's own Auburn with its dual-ratio rear axle in 1932. The transmission was actually a three-speed, but it functioned like a six-speed by adding a selectable high and low range using a vacuum-actuated clutch to engage or disengage a planetary gear set inside the rear differential. The driver could switch between the two ranges by moving a lever on the steering wheel at speeds under 40 mph.