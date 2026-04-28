Suspected Car Thief Spider-Mans Through Underside Of Bridge Trying To Escape Police

San Francisco police recently released body cam and drone footage of the chase and the thief's Spider-Man like escape attempt. After the police saw the alleged thief climb onto the crossbeams below the bridge, they sent a drone down to find him. That's where you can see him hanging from one of the beams, with his feet dangling below him at times. Terrifying.

The SFPD shut down traffic on the bridge, brought fireboats and marine units into the bay, and had hostage negotiators on hand to try to bring the suspect back onto the bridge. Thankfully, he gave himself up, likely realizing that it was better to be arrested for theft than to fall more than 200 feet into the water. "After several minutes hiding inside a support beam, the suspect climbed back onto the bridge and was taken into custody without incident," said the SFPD, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

SFTD took the thief into custody but hasn't released his name, information, nor the charges that he's facing.