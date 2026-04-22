Is It True That Low Profile Tires Go Flat More Easily?

Before we jump into how they handle punctures, it's important to understand what low-profile tires are. Let's take a Michelin 225/40 R18 tire, for example. The "40" denotes the sidewall measurement, which, as you may know, is defined as a percentage. For those unaware, a 40-series sidewall means the distance from the rim to the tread is 40% of the tire width, which, according to our example, is 225 millimeters. This percentage is also referred to as the aspect ratio. Generally speaking, tires with aspect ratios of 50 or less are considered to be low-profile. Visually, you can tell these apart from regular tires by their relatively slim appearance when viewed from the side.

Because of their shorter sidewall height, low-profile tires are more susceptible to damage from sharp bumps and potholes. Depending on how severe the hit is, they might deflate right away or simply unseat themselves. Understand that a higher sidewall ratio means there's more rubber to cushion the hit, which is generally not the case with low-profile tires. As a result, in addition to possible blowouts, you also increase the chances of damaging the wheel when paired with these kinds of tires.

Sure, tires with a 60-series sidewall may offer better puncture resistance (from potholes) than those running 40 or less. But low-profile tires do not automatically mean they go flat more often. Understand that road conditions play a bigger role here than tire profiles alone. And it's not like one tire design is better than the other. All come with their fair share of pros and cons.