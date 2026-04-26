Chrysler's Bugatti Tribute Featured A Straight-Eight Made From Two Dodge Neon Fours

There were rumors that Chrysler wanted to fit a Dodge Viper V10 under the Atlantic's hood, which would truly have been wild. Okay, a screaming V10 wouldn't have been in keeping with the Atlantic's retro vibes, but it would have still been awesome. Instead of the supercar engine, Chrysler decided to fuse two Dodge Neon four-cylinder engines together, Human Centipede-style, to create a straight-8. It's a very appropriate engine configuration for such an homage, as many cars of the 1930s had eight cylinders in a row. But the Neon's engine didn't belong in a luxurious coupe, despite being fine for econobox duty.

Rare for a concept car, the Chrysler Atlantic actually drove. It was a structural mess because it wasn't meant for speeds higher than those needed to get it onto an auto-show stand. But it ran and drove, thanks to that monstrous creation of an engine and a four-speed transaxle. According to Below the Radar, though, John McCormick drove the Chrysler Atlantic for Autocar magazine back in the day and had less-than-kind things to say about the engine.

"My growing appreciation for the car is shattered when the four-litre straight-eight is started," McCormick reportedly said. "Created by joining together two humble Neon two-litre 16-valve fours, the engine sounds suitably potent at idle, but as soon as the revs rise a horrible barking cacophony takes over."

Despite that horrific engine, McCormick appreciated the Atlantic's design and ability to drive at all. There was plenty of interest in the Atlantic from customers, too, enough to make Chrysler flirt with putting it into production. Unfortunately, that never came to be and we lost out on a car with stunning 1930s looks. At least we weren't subjected to that engine.