Titanic Life Jacket Sells For Over $900,000 At Auction

How much would you pay to own a piece of memorabilia from a historical tragedy? One unidentified collector paid $906,000 for a life jacket from the Titanic at an auction last Saturday. The item is the only life jacket from the ocean liner ever sold at auction since the 1912 sinking. After over a century, there's little to no chance that the cork-stuffed flotation device is still functional, and I don't have the funds to test it.

During the disaster, the life jacket was worn by Laura Mabel Francatelli, a British first-class passenger. When the Titanic struck an iceberg on the night of April 14, she ignored advice to go back to bed and headed to her employer's cabin. According to Smithsonian Magazine, she was the secretary of fashion designer Lucy Duff-Gordon. Cosmo, Lucy's husband, was dismissive of Francatelli's warning that the ship was sinking. However, all three sought a way off the doomed liner. After the women turned down spots on a lifeboat, choosing not to abandon Cosmo, they found spots on a small emergency boat. Despite having a capacity of 40 people, only a dozen were on board when it was lowered into the Atlantic Ocean.