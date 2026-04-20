Honda Recalls 440,830 Odyssey Minivans For Rear Curtain Airbags That May Deploy After Hitting A Pothole

According to the chronology section of the recall report, Honda first received notification of an Odyssey's airbags inadvertently deploying in late 2017, and launched its own investigation. That investigation found the potential for the problem this recall addresses way back in 2021, but Honda determined there were no safety concerns. The NHTSA issued Honda a Preliminary Evaluation request late last year, but this time, "Honda determined that a defect related to motor vehicle safety existed and decided to conduct a safety recall" on April 2.

To address the inadvertent airbag deployment, dealers will reprogram or replace the SRS ECU with improved airbag deployment parameters as necessary. Honda said the recall condition was corrected in production at the start of production of 2023 model-year Odysseys, so vehicles produced after June 3, 2022 already have the updated SRS ECUs.

Does it feel fishy to anyone else that Honda was aware of the potential for the side and side curtain airbags in its minivans to inadvertently deploy since 2017, to the degree that it addressed the problem in the production line four years before issuing this recall? The recall report shows that Honda "determined there were no safety concerns" in 2021 after it found that driving over poor road surfaces may cause the side and side curtain airbags can deploy. It also shows that Honda continued to study inadvertent airbag deployment situations only after the NHTSA issued a Preliminary Evaluation request four years later, but this time Honda determined "a defect related to motor vehicle safety existed," leading to this recall.

Regardless, it's good that Honda is finally addressing this safety issue. Dealers should already be aware of the recall, but owners will have to wait until May 25 to receive their recall notification.