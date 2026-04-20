Los Angeles Car Strippers Leave Porsche 911 A Shell Of Its Former Self

I'm no insurance expert, but I've seen enough totaled vehicles in my time to know that this Porsche is one. These thieves didn't just hotwire a car, they took everything of value from its skeleton — except, ironically, much of the wiring. The car's engine wiring harness appears to be gone, but much of the body wiring seems to be intact. There's still a fuse box in the driver's footwell, wiring over onto the passenger side, and connectors in the wheel wells and near the tail lights. That has to be a few hundred bucks in parts right there, which makes its presence curious. The thieves clearly had time to work over this car, why not take the wires too?

Comments on the LAPD Facebook post have wondered how a car could be so stripped down in such a public setting, but that's likely not really what happened here. The car was likely stolen, stripped down in private, and then the chassis — with VIN attached — was unceremoniously dumped back into the world. The cops notified the car's owner, and the LAPD says its detectives are on the case. How long could a ragtag group like these Porsche-stripping thieves possibly outrun the incredible brains of Los Angeles police?