I No Longer Need The Kid Hauler, And Want Something Smaller! What Car Should I Buy?

Kristen lives in Metro Detroit and now that her kids are all college-aged she no longer needs the big family car. She wants something easy to live with and comfortable on long drives. She also wouldn't be opposed to rowing her own gears. With a budget up to $20,000, what car should she buy?

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Here is the scenario.

This may be the most boring request you've ever gotten, but being boring hasn't killed me so far today, and I don't think the odds are good for tomorrow either. My kids are all college-aged and beyond, and as grown children do, beginning to fly to off to the four corners. I no longer require a bigger vehicle that can hold 6 people, 3 band instruments, and 2 lacrosse bags.

As a single woman, I'm looking for something reliable and safe, without charming idiosyncrasies, that gets really good gas mileage. I plan on putting in a lot of miles in the next few years driving to see my wee ones and other family. I love driving! Happy to have a manual, too.

As a person who is also in her fifties, I'd like something that doesn't hurt my body to be in for long stretches. I also need heated seats. To complicate matters I'm that person, the one that hates to stop even for nature's needs. (Not looking for trucker hacks here, but thanks anyhow.) I pack sandwiches. I don't really want to spend over $20,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $20,000

Location: Detroit metro

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: comfort, reliability, four doors

Doesn't want: Something too rough or too thirsty